AUGUST Bank Holiday Monday can mean only one thing in Newport - Pill carnival day. Pubs, community groups, dance schools and bands from all over the city join in the fun which is traditionally followed by a funfair on the playing fields. Sadly, this year's carnival has been called off because of Covid-19 restrictions, so here are some pictures of carnivals from the 1980s which we hope will bring back some happy memories.
This Alice in Wonderland float entered by the West of England pub in the Pill carnival was crowned winner in 1985
The Bishton and Underwood Self Help float called Toy Shop in the 1985 Pill carnival
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale rogue driver jailed after hiding in bush in escape bid
- Nestle urged to rethink Kit Kat split with Fairtrade
- Nathan Wyburn makes Thomas the Tank Engine friendship mosaic
The Duffryn Social Club float also claimed a prize in the 1985 Pill carnival
Jason Hodges dressed as a jester for the Pill carnival in 1983
Traditional Welsh ladies at the Pill carnival in 1988
A float in the 1988 Pill carnival
Children dressed as Wizard of Oz characters for the 1988 Pill carnival
Another classic from the West of England pub for the 1988 Pill carnival
Taking a breather from under their cartoon character heads are, from left, Jean Griffiths, Liz Wallbank, Yvonne Preston, Alan Pewtner, Tracey Everson and Maureen Haywood at the Pill carnival in 1983