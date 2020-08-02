FOR this week’s five of the best we have rounded up some of the positive news stories from around Gwent.

Ebbw Vale artist creates mosaic of children’s drawings.

Former Britain’s Got Talent star and artist Nathan Wyburn has created a mosaic of a scene representing Thomas the Tank Engine. It was created using drawings made by children during lockdown and was done to celebrate International Friendship Day.

There are more than 350 pictures used to create the mosaic.

Pet dog saved from Varteg ravine

After a seven-hour rescue mission, Carla the Labrador was safely freed and reunited with her owner after falling into a hole into a ravine near Varteg in Torfaen.

Volunteers from Longtown Mountain Rescue Team and South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team worked through the night to rescue the dog – after members of the public joined the search and found her.

Gwent care provider one of top 20 in Wales for best care for second time

Home Instead Senior Care Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow has been named as one of the top 20 care providers in Wales for the second time.

Laura Clatworthy, director of Home Instead Senior Care Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award, not least because it is a direct result of unbiased feedback from our clients and their families.”

Family celebrate 165 years of marriage – with three milestones

A Gwent family had their anniversary celebrations cancelled due to Covid-19 but they still had a special time.

Beryl and Gerald Paul celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary while daughter Ann and her husband Martyn Prosser celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary, their other daughter Brenda will celebrate her golden wedding anniversary with husband Wynne Evans in September.

Deer freed from Monmouth park

A startling story had a happy ending after a young buck deer was freed after getting his antlers tangled in a climbing rope in Histon Park in Monmouth. He was unable to escape and at times all four of his legs were off the floor. Concerned passersby contacted the RSPCA who were able to safely free the young buck.