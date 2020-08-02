A SCENE from Barry-based comedy Gavin & Stacey has won the best TV moment at this year's Bafta television awards.

The programme was among the six nominees for the Virgin Media's Must-See Moment Award, which was voted for by the public.

Nessa's proposal to Smithy in Gavin & Stacey, Arya killing the Night King in Game of Thrones and John Corbett's death in Line Of Duty made the shortlist.

The BBC Christmas Day Special was filmed in Barry and Barry Island in July 2019 - attracting hundreds of onlookers in the filming locations.

The show attracted 11.6m viewers - making it the most watched programme on Christmas Day.

The death of Sinead Osbourne in Coronation Street and Michael Griffiths' dramatic re-coupling from Amber Gill in Love Island were also nominated.

The confessional scene in Fleabag where the hot priest is forced to chose between love and his relationship with God also made the shortlist.

To comply with current restrictions, the Awards took place as closed studio.

Commenting on the award, co-writer and actor Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, said: “We had such a great response.

“There are so many people that we have to thank.

“Thank you to everybody that was involved in making the show.

“It was really a joyous experience for us all.

“Winning this BAFTA is immense.”

Co-writer and actor James Corden, who plays Smithy, added: “Thank you very much to everyone that voted and to our cast and our whole crew who make the show.

“This is some lovely icing on an already really lovely cake.”

The nominees accepted their awards virtually.

Actor, comedian, director and writer, Richard Ayoade hosted the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.