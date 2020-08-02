Today we launch our Me and My Motor page. Each week we will chat to someone with a passion for vehicles - from classics to hot hatches and from motorcycles to vintage.

If you want to be featured just go to bit.ly/33ajJVN and fill in the Q&A.

This week is is Rob Brittlebank, of Abergavenny, who is a member of Gwent Classic Car Club.

Rob Brittlebank and his wife with their 1938 Morris 8

What car do you own?

1938 Morris 8 two-door saloon

Why did you decide to buy this particular car?

I bought it from my uncle when I was 16 back in 1967 and spent a year getting it roadworthy before I could drive it on my provisional licence. This was a 'fall-back' solution to wanting a set of wheels, as my Dad was not keen on me having a motorbike!

What is your dream car and why?

A 1951-ish Riley RMD. Rileys were some of the last post-war cars with pre-war styling - the RMD is a convertible and really smart. Although if I could afford it, I'd probably go for an Aston Martin!

Rob's Triumph Vittesse

What other cars have you owned and which was your favourite?

I had a 1963 Triumph Vitesse, which had a great engine with a superb exhaust note, but rotten bodywork. I could pull out handfuls of rusty metal from underneath. My next favourite was a 1979 2-litre Ford Capri, which was a great car but had to go when my wife started learning to drive.

What do you think a car says about its driver?

I think many cars reflect the owner's personality, though what that says about a Morris Eight I'm not sure! These days I go for practicality and good functionality, but with a bit of style for good measure.

What do you think you'll get next?

I've had a Toyota RAV4 for ten years and don't want to change it. Apart from the expense of buying another car, I wouldn't want anything with the level of technical gismo provided in modern cars which, to my mind, detracts from the enjoyment of driving.

What does your family think about your passion for cars?

They've learnt to live with it, so long as it doesn't cost too much money.

The 1942 fire tender used by Rob and his family as a camper van

What's the furthest you've driven?

Some years ago, we had a world-war two fire tender, which we used as a camper. Before the kids came along, we travelled through France in it, covering about 1,000 miles. It ran very well until the day we were due to catch the ferry back to UK when it broke down. We had to leave it in Caen to be repatriated by the AA, while we came back as foot passengers.

All ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May

Do you go to car shows and which one is your favourite?

We try to go to as many local shows as we can, but of course they were all cancelled this year due to the virus. Abergavenny is one of the best and is just down the road. We were all geared up for VE-day 75th celebrations this year with the Morris in 'black-out' trim, but then the shows were cancelled so we're hoping there will be some postponed war-time events next year.

Would you ever go electric?

We will probably have to go electric at some time or other, which is a good thing for the environment. But I'd prefer a hybrid petrol or diesel-electric as I don't think there's a sufficient national infrastructure yet for effective recharging. There's still a premium on price as well, so I think it will be many years before everything will be electric. What worries me is still being able to have a supply of petrol for the Morris 8!

What's your favourite road to drive on?

We tend to stick to the 'B' roads in the Morris, as it's quite slow and holds up the traffic. The best local drive is the A466 Wye Valley road from Monmouth to Chepstow - great scenery and no hills! Although I did drive around the Great Orme late one night when I had the Triumph Vittesse in the 1970s, which felt like a Monte Carlo rally experience.