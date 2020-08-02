THESE are the men police want to find, identify and talk to this month.

Police believe some of these men can help them with ongoing investigations.

Others are wanted for a prison recall after breaching the terms of their licence.

Harry Marchant - Newport

Officers would like to speak to Harry Marchant, 23, of Bettws, Newport in relation to enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about Harry’s whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000160015.

Jamie Thomas - Aberbargoed

Police are re-appealing for information to locate 38-year-old Jamie Thomas, from Aberbargoed.

He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 24th December 2019.

Thomas received a prison sentence of four years and 10 months for burglary at Newport Crown Court on 8th April 2017.

Due to the fact that Thomas, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2000193723.

Rizwan Anwar - Newport

Police are appealing for information to locate Rizwan Anwar, aged 27, from Newport.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000238512.

Aaron Ashwood - Newport

Police are appealing for information to locate Aaron Ashwood from Newport.

Ashwood, aged 22, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 31 2020.

Ashwood received a four-year jail term for robbery after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2016.

Due to the fact that Ashwood, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 2000235805.

Darren Woods - Ebbw Vale

Police appealing for information to locate Darren Woods, aged 40, in connection with an assault.

Police are investigating an assault which took place in Ebbw Vale on June 22.

Officers would like to speak to Darren Woods, from Abertillery, as he may be able to assist us with enquiries.

He has links to the Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr areas.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000219685.

Conor Webley - Hengoed

Gwent Police is appealing for information to locate 26 year-old Conor Webley, from Hengoed, who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 14th July 2020.

Conor received a forty-month sentence for robbery at Cardiff Crown Court on 10th September 2018.

Conor has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information that could help please call 101 quoting 2000259802.