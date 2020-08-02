PUBS, restaurants, cafes and bars across the Caerphilly county borough are taking part in the UK government’s Eat Out to Help Our scheme throughout August.
Customers who visit any of the participating venues will be given a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks – up to £10 per person. The discounts are available on any Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and August 31.
There are no vouchers needed to benefit from the scheme and it can also be used in conjunction with other offers. There is no minimum spend but alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the discounts.
Participating venues will be reimbursed for the discounts by the UK government.
Here are all the venues that have signed up to the scheme throughout the Caerphilly borough so far. Others may join the scheme after publication.
Bedwas area:
- Church House Inn, Bedwas
- Miss B’s Pantry, Bedwas
- The Rock, Bedwas
Blackwood area:
- Ynysddu Hotel, Ynysddu
- Bistro 8, Park Terrace, Oakdale
- McKenzie’s Café Bar, High Street, Blackwood
- Dessert Yard, High Street, Blackwood
- Caesars, High Street, Blackwood
- Costa Coffee, High Street, Blackwood
- McDonalds, Cliff Road, Blackwood
- Woodies, Gravel Lane, Blackwood
- Le Café, High Street, Blackwood
- Tamp and Grind Coffee, High Street, Blackwood
- Market Place Caffi, The Market Place, Blackwood
- The Rock Tavern, Tredegar Road, Blackwood
- Maes Manor Hotel, Maesruddud Lane, Blackwood
- Purchase & Hobby Catering, Marianwen Street, Blackwood
- Pengam Spice, Pengam Road, Pengam
- Jean’s Café, St Margaret’s Park, Pengam
- Glitz & Glam, Maindee Road, Cwmfelinfach
- The Square Café, Cardiff Road, Bargoed
- The New Continental Café, Hanbury Road, Bargoed
- Aberbargoed Fish and Chips Shop, Commercial Street, Aberbargoed
- The Square Royale, High Street, Bargoed
- Rossi Café, High Street, Bargoed
- C37, Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach
- Bryn Meadows Golf and Country Club, Maesycwmmer
- The Halfway House, Upper Gelligroes, Pontllanfraith
Caerphilly area:
- Cross Inn, Heol Adam, Gelligaer
- The Rowan Tree, Caerphilly Road, Nelson
- The Lord Nelson Inn, Commercial Street, Nelson
- Railway Inn, Llanfabon Road, Caerphilly
- Wingfield Hotel and Sports Bar, Wingfield Terrace, Llanbradach
- Savera Café, Lewis Terrace, Llanbradach
Newbridge area:
- McDonalds Bridge St, Newbridge
- The Bank Post Office and Coffee Shop, High Street, Newbridge
- Newbridge Hotel, High Street, Newbridge
- The Three Horsehsoes Inn, High Street, Pentwynmawr
- Café 8, Walters Avenue, Swyffryd
- Hafodyrynys Inn, Hafodyrynys
Risca area:
- Bengal Cymru, Commercial Street, Risca
- The Commercial Inn, Commercial Street, Risca
- Tony’s Café – Bar – Pizzeria, Risca Road, Crosskeys
- Cwmcarn Hotel, Newport Road, Cwmcarn