DO you recognise this supermarket in Newport? This area has changed dramatically over the years, do you recognise it? Share your memories of this beautiful building at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/
How it looked in days past
How it looks today
MORE NEWS:
- Ebbw Vale rogue driver jailed after hiding in bush in escape bid
- Nestle urged to rethink Kit Kat split with Fairtrade
- Nathan Wyburn makes Thomas the Tank Engine friendship mosaic
Last week's picture was of Newport's Neon venue, formerly the Odeon cinema.
Here's what our Facebook followers had to say:
Sallie Mogford: "We used to sit through the same film twice if it was a good one."
Brian Wheeldon: "Odeon - went there on numerous occasions."
Joe Crocker: "Great venue still, well maintained with respect to its history."
Helen Evans Hall: "Started my Sci-fi addiction here, Star Wars, Star Trek happy days."
Diane Cleave: "Worked in odeon when it was a cinema back in the 60s."
Gloria Davies: "Odeon and ABC opposite, there was also a pictures in town."
Sandra Beale: "The old Odeon cinema in Clarence Place."
Rachel Marie. "Used to sneak in the back door to cinema."
Jamie Mclean: "Watched Star Wars in there wow."
Julian Bond: "Watched Zulu Dawn with my dad in there."