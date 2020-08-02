THERE are 37 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Wales.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which caters for Gwent, there are no new deaths from the coronavirus.
It means there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 22 days.
And there are no new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent either.
Newport, Torfaen and Caerphilly have only seen one new case each in the last seven days.
Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire have seen three and two new cases respectively over the last week.
Flintshire saw the biggest daily rise in new cases with 11, followed by ten in Wrexham.
