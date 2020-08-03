THE Eat Out to Help Out scheme starts today – meaning customers who eat out on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday will get 50 per cent off throughout August.
Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this month, it is hoped the scheme will encourage people to support restaurants, cafes, and pubs as they reopen after months of closure due to the coronavirus.
Alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the scheme, the offer can be used in conjunction with other offers and there is no minimum spend.
To find out what venues are signed up to the scheme near you in Gwent, follow these links: