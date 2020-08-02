SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. This small selection captures just some of our local scenes and wildlife, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Jaynie Eccles met this sheep on a walk on Sugar Loaf
Dav Morton took this picture of Mollie enjoying Blaencuffin Canyon
Goldfinch in Caerleon taken by Lindsay Williams
Brian Bartram's picture of these raindrops is amazing
Sunset at the SeaWall captured by Joe Guard
Steve Binns shared this wonderful picture of fog rolling down the River Usk at sunrise