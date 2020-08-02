We’re really excited to launch ‘We Grew Up in Newport' - a new online community for everyone who loves our city.

Our new Facebook group will see us delve into our archives to bring you memories of what it was like growing up and living here through the years.

We'll feature the places we all knew and loved, the locations and landmarks which have changed beyond recognition through the decades (as well as the ones which haven’t) and, most important of all, the people which make our city tick.

More News

The scathing TripAdvisor reviews left about Newport and Cwmbran top attractions

Newport weather forecast: Gwent to see 30 degrees

No plans for stricter rules on face coverings on hospital visits

It’s a place to share collective memories of everything from your childhood and school days through to the places you worked, played, partied and relaxed.

As well as bringing you collections of people, places and things you might remember, it will also be a place where you can share your own memories and pictures of life in the city down the years.

We’ll be covering everything from pubs and clubs, supermarkets and shopping, schools and colleges, roads and railway stations, landmarks and famous sites, festivals and events, Christmas and other special times of the year, theatres and cinemas, parks and leisure centres or the ‘joys’ of our first ever job. There will also be a look back at things which made us smile or maybe made us cry.

We really want you to be part of our new group. You are the people who have lived and worked in Newport and we want to hear all about if from you.

So head over to Facebook and join the We Grew Up in Newport group - we look forward to seeing you there.