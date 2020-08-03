A LORRY driver who raped a teenage boy after plying him with Lambrini and cigarettes was jailed for a catalogue of historical sex abuse against him.

Leslie Collett’s victim told police he feared he would “end up in a body bag somewhere” if he didn’t go along with his tormentor’s demands.

The 68-year-old, from Newport, had already been to prison for abusing young girls in 1987 and 1990 before he targeted his next victim two decades ago.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the seasoned paedophile was 50 when he groomed and abused the boy when he was aged between 13 and 14.

Collett invited his underage victim to have sex with his wife Sharon as part of a threesome, before later turning to abuse him on his own.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans said: “By that point in time the defendant had already been sentenced to serve time in prison for abusing children on three occasions, twice in 1987 and later in 1990.”

The court was told that Mrs Collett has died.

Mr Evans said Collett raped his victim in his lorry which he was driving while working for a company based in Newport Docks.

The prosecutor told Judge Catherine Richards: “Generally (the victim) remembers that he would mumble some kind of agreement but only because he felt he had to, as they were out in the lorry and he was concerned about what might happen to him.

“To use his own words, he was worried that he would be ‘left stranded or end up in a body bag somewhere’.

“Alcohol – Lambrini – and cigarettes were given to facilitate the abuse.”

Collett, of Dean Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three of indecent assault.

Mr Evans read the moving victim impact statement made by the complainant, who attended court, which outlined the psychological scars he has been left with.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a loner. His wife has passed away.

“He knows he is going to prison today for a substantial period of time. He is retired and in ill health.

“A lot of defendants seek to prevaricate in cases like this.”

Judge Richards told Collett: “You were 50 when you raped a 14-year-old boy. You gave him alcohol and cigarettes.

“Your only mitigation is your guilty pleas.”

She jailed him for 12 years and told him he will have to register as a sex offender indefinitely.

After Collette was taken down to the cells to start his sentence, the judge said: “The court sends its sympathy to the victim and wishes him well in his recovery from these matters.”