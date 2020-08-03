TODAY marks the 32nd birthday of missing Newbridge man Kyle Vaughan and Gwent Police have renewed their appeal for information about what happened to him, almost eight years after his disappearance.

The force have launched a portal where any information relating to the case can be submitted, and be sent directly to the investigating officers.

Mr Vaughan was 24 when his silver Peugeot was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys on Sunday, December 30, 2012. The car had been involved in what is believed to be a single car collision - but he was nowhere to be found.

An extensive search was carried out after a missing persons inquiry was launched. This later progressed into a murder investigation and in October 2016, Mr Vaughan was declared legally dead – although no body or trace has been found.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance but all have been released without charge.

Parents Alan and Mary Vaughan dedicated their lives to finding out what happened to their son. Mrs Vaughan died on January 1, 2018 after a battle with terminal liver cancer, although Mr Vaughan states that he believes not knowing what happened to her son was also a major factor in her death.

Mr Vaughan said: “We want to find Kyle. It will be good to know that Mary will be with him.”

Detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active. Eight years on and we remain in regular contact with Kyle’s family and continue to receive information from members of the public, all of which is recorded and investigated by officers on our major incident team.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry. To date, 40 areas have been searched, over 200 people interviewed, over 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken. Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need, and Kyle’s family so desperately want.”

The portal will be live for the next two weeks and all information submitted will go directly to the investigating officers.

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62WH020313K13-PO1

Alternatively, you call 101 or, if you would prefer to provide information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 397 30/12/12.