Jonah Eddie David Jones was born on June 14 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lbs 12.5oz. His parents are Liz and David Jones, who live in Allt-yr-yn, Newport, and his big sisters are Evie (six) and Sophia (five). Liz and David said: "All the midwives and maternity staff at RGH were amazing. Massive thank you to the many staff involved in bringing our beautiful boy here safely."

This is Willow Jane Jones who was born on May 22 at Neville Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 5lb 12oz. Mum and dad are Laura Stanley and Scott Jones, of Cwm, and her sibling is Madison, nine. Willow was born via low foreceps delivery and had to spend a few hours in the neonatal unit. But she was soon back with her mum.

Theodore Joseph Williams-Pring arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on June 29 weighing 8lb 8oz. She has a big brother, Jack, aged three, and her mum and dad are Amy and Rhys Williams-Pring, of Newport.

Welcome to Reggie Luke Foster, born on April 22, at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz. He is the first child of Jessica and Ashley Foster, of Llanmartin. The couple had been trying for a baby for a while and Jessica suffered severe hyperemisis for six months of the pregnancy. But Reggie arrived on his due date and here he is at 30 minutes old.

Jayde Lynch arrived after just one hour's labour on June 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Danielle Stapleton and Karl Lynch, of Newport, and her siblings are Tegan Stapleton (13) and Deion Jayden Lynch (four).

Maya Rose Howells was born on July 10 weighing 7lb 11oz at the Royal Gwent Hospital. She is the first child of Daniel Howells and Lauren Evans, of Pontypool. Lauren discovered she was pregnant on the day Wales crashed out of the Rugby World Cup - a bittersweet day for her rugby mad partner, she said. And now Maya has arrived, Lauren said: "We couldn’t be prouder parents and more in love."

Arthur Edward Meek arrived on VE Day (May 8) after four days of labour and an emergency Caesarean. He was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 11oz. He is the first child of Jasmine Burns and Gregory Meek, of Blaina.

Mason Shane Jones was born on June 17 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 3oz. His mum and dad are Amber Rose Danaher and Nicky Jones, of Newport. Amber said: "Our beautiful boy Mason was born happy and healthy after five long days on the induction ward. The midwives were so friendly and encouraging on the induction ward, especially mark and Abi who kept me going until it was my turn to go down to labour ward to have my waters broken. Can’t thank Natasha enough for delivering Mason safely into this world. It was lovely to have a familiar face in the delivery room as she delivered our daughter Leia, who was sadly born sleeping." Mason also has twin brothers Charlie and Logan (one).

Nate James Nguyen arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital on May 2 weighing 7lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Kirsty Williams and Kieron Nguyen, of Newport. Kirsty said: "Becoming a first time mum in this pandemic was really frightening but all the midwives were very supportive and there every step of the way. I can't thank them enough for making my experience of becoming a mum unforgettable and for helping bring our beautiful boy into the world."