TODAY , Monday, August 3, should be a time of celebrating for the Vaughan family in Newbridge as son Kyle should be celebrating his 32nd birthday, but instead of the joy, Mr Vaughan’s dad Alan will be wondering when he will get answers as to what happened to his son almost eight years ago.

Here, we look at five key questions to help us understand what information has been revealed in the case of Kyle Vaughan.

Where is Kyle?

This is the million-pound question. Kyle Vaughan, or Jabbers as he was known to friends, has not been seen since December 30, 2012 when, aged 24, he left his home in Newbridge to go to a party and has not been seen since. Throughout the past seven and a half years, Mr Vaughan's family and friends have been fighting to find out what happened to him. The bubbly young man loved music and was certified to grade eight in drums. He was a popular figure, described by family as a "larger than life, fun loving young man," and has left a hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

Why was his car found where it was?

Mr Vaughan’s silver Peugeot was found at around 11.45pm on December 30, 2012 on the A467 bypass between Crosskeys and Risca. It appeared to have been involved in a single-car crash but there was no sign of Mr Vaughan anywhere. It is not known exactly why Mr Vaughan was travelling along the road.

Where is the investigation at currently?

The investigation initially began as a missing persons case but was escalated to a murder enquiry two weeks later. Currently the investigation is still active and is with the Gwent Police major incident team. A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said that there continues to be new information relating to the case and all information is looked into with all lines of enquiries followed. The force have also issued a new plea for information in the form of a website.

Detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain said: “To date; 40 areas have been searched, over 200 people interviewed, over 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.”

How many people have been arrested in connection?

Gwent Police has confirmed that eight people have been arrested since early 2013 in connection to the case, but all have been released without charge.

Why hasn’t anyone come forward?

There have been multiple leads come from tips from members of the public but at present, there has been no confirmed findings. It is the belief of Mr Vaughan’s dad when speaking to the Argus that there are people out there who know what happened to Kyle but are afraid to come forward due to fear of repercussions. Mr Vaughan snr pleads with anyone who has any information to come forward and allow for him to lay his son to rest along with beloved late wife Mary, who dedicated the last years of her life to finding their son.