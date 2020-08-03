A TORFAEN choir has swapped the stage for the screen in order to overcome the difficulties it has faced over lockdown.

Shining Stars Music Academy, which is made up of two children's groups, and one for adults, has had to resort to practicing over Zoom, and has now recorded a song to help keep the lights on while they are unable to meet up and perform.

And the choir has no sign of when they will be able to reunite in person, with the only Welsh Government advice on singing being “activities such as singing, chanting, [and] shouting” should be “specifically avoided.”

READ MORE:

Rebecca Osmond, who runs the choir, said it was vital to keep the group running through lockdown to help its 120 members with their mental health and give them a sense of normality.

“We have been trying to do online lessons to keep everyone together and look after everyone’s wellbeing,” said Mrs Osmond.

Shining Stars Music Academy performing on stage. Picture: Rebecca Osmond.

“Straight away, my ladies’ groups said for their wellbeing it helped so much. Singing is just so good for your soul.

“We have been trying our best to do harmonies over Zoom.

“With the children we have also been doing quizzes and activities. It’s a bit of normality for them too as well as quite a few of them haven’t gone back to school or been able to see their friends.

“Because of the current situation, I imagine singing will be one of the last things to open up again. I find it quite worrying – maybe the interest will not be there with some of the younger ones when we can go back.

“It’s the not knowing that’s the hardest thing. It’s not seeing that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Rebecca Osmond, who runs Shining Stars Music Academy. Picture: Rebecca Osmond.

The choir relies on its concerts to fund itself throughout the year, but these have had to be cancelled.

“We usually have quite a big show in October-November time that we have had to postpone,” said Mrs Osmond.

“We rely on shows to keep going and to give everyone something to work towards.

“As we don’t own a premises, we’ve fallen through the gaps with support.”

To help keep the choir running, Shining Stars have recorded a virtual performance over Zoom.

“The lockdown choir was something I wanted to do as it gives them something to work towards,” said Ms Osmond. “It’s been shared an unbelievable amount. I hope everyone can see how much fun they are all having.

“That’s why I chose this song, Memories, I thought it was quite a poignant song to use.”

For more information on the group, you can visit their GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/f/sos-save-our-singing