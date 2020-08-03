FROM TODAY, you will be allowed to meet up to 30 people outdoors and dine in at a restaurant, pub, bar or café.

Announcing the latest easing to lockdown regulations last Friday, first minister Mark Drakeford said that the “rates of the virus in Wales remain low” and so restrictions could be relaxed further.

However, he warned that those not following the rule will face action.

“To the small minority who aren’t following the rules – we will take action,” he said.

“We’re working with our enforcement authorities here in Wales to ensure they have the powers and resources they need.”

This is what you can now do:

- Meet up to 30 people outdoors – but social distancing must be maintained at all times

- Dine it at pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes.

- Go to indoor bowling alleys.

- Go to bingo halls.

- Go to auction houses.

- Licenced wedding venues will be allowed to provide wedding ceremonies, but you cannot hold indoor receptions – they will be considered as part of the changes for August 15.

- Children under the age of 11 will not have to maintain two metre social distancing.

If conditions remain favourable, from 10 August:

Swimming pools, indoor fitness studios, gyms, spas and indoor leisure centres will be able to re-open.

Children’s indoor play areas will be able to open.

The Welsh Government is also exploring whether changes can be made to the rules to enable people to meet indoors with other people who aren’t part of their household or extended household from August 15.