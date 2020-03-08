Coronavirus latest as cases in Wales jump by 37
- Recapping yesterday's Public Health Wales (PHW) update - there were 37 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales.
-
- Three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Wales.
-
- In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which caters for Gwent, there were no new deaths from the coronavirus.
-
- It means there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 22 days.
-
- There were also no new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent.
