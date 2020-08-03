A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

STEVEN MICHAEL GRAHAM, 40, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to producing eight cannabis plants and possession of a bladed article.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £180, ordered to pay £85 costs and £122 surcharge.

NEIL WALSH, 46, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was fined £240 after he admitted two counts of public disorder and failing to surrender.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

WALEED MOHAMED, 33, of Old Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

CHRISTINE REECE, 73, of Wesley Way, Devauden, Monmouthshire, was fined £100 for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Chepstow.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN NEIL THORNE, 27, of Snowdon Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was fined £300 for driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.

PAMELA WILLIAMS, 46, of St Josephs Close, Undy, Monmouthshire, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN REES, 36, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was fined £179 for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 in Maesycwmmer.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three points.

PETER JOHN DAVID SADLER, 33, of Seymour Way, Magor, was fined £166 for not having proper control of a vehicle.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.

STEPHANIE JANE BROOKES, 53, of Darran Road, Risca, was fined £220 for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with three points.

KARL DEANE HAYMAN, 37, of Mill Parade, Newport, was fined £300 for driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with eight points.

RICHARD WILLIAM KNIGHT, 43, of Bishton Road, Bishton, Newport, was fined £136 for speeding at 40mph on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN LANE, 41, of Pen y Waun Road, Trinant, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with eight points.

SCOTT MEEK, 30, of Arael View, Abertillery, was fined £241 for driving without due care and attention.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with five points.