WE all experience dreams - whether we remember them or not.

Sometimes our dreams quite clearly reflect occurrences and situations from our everyday lives - while at other times dreams might seem completely random.

These are explanations for the most common dreams that we experience, and what they mean.

Teeth falling out

Experiencing your teeth falling out is one of the most common dreams.

Richard Nicoletti, a Jungian psychotherapist, told Huffington Post that the meaning behind these dreams can depend on a few different factors.

Nicoletti said: “It could mean that the dreamer’s ability to assess emotional experiences was being interfered with.

“When the teeth fall out, one’s survival is challenged, one’s ability to eat, so it could mean disease.”

Being chased

Having dreams about being chased by someone or something can hold a lot of meaning.

It could indicate that you are trying to avoid something in your life instead of addressing the issue head on - it could be your brain's way of telling you to deal with any problems you might be avoiding.

Flying

While the act of flying might not indicate much, how well (or badly) you’re flying could hold meaning.

Flying high and confidently could mean you feel confident about achieving your future goals, whereas flying low to the ground or getting caught in obstacles could indicate that you’re feeling anxious about something, or that you’re frustrated with something going on in your life.

Falling

If you dream about falling from a high height and it’s frightening, then it indicates that you’re feeling insecure and anxious about a situation.

However, not all falling dreams are negative - if the sensation of falling is relaxing, then it suggests that you’re letting go of something that needs to be let go of.

Failing a test

Many of us have had this terrifying dream - you’re back in school and you’re sitting down to take an exam that you’re in no way prepared for.

Exam dreams could be a reflection of your lack of confidence and inability to move forward to the next stage in your life.

Can’t run properly

Sometimes dreams of being chased can also be coupled with dreams where you can’t run properly - like your legs are made of cement, or that you can’t get your footing and keep tripping up.

Dreams where you can’t run properly could mean that you’re suffering from low self esteem, or a lack of self confidence, or that you’re going through a situation in which you feel like you’re powerless.

Being late for something

Being late for something important is also a pretty common dream, be it school, work, an appointment or anything else.

Dreaming that you’re late for something could represent a feeling that you’re anxious about taking a different direction in your life, or that you’re trying to get things done but feel like you don’t have enough time to do it all.