THERE are 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
However, there have been no additional deaths reported with coronavirus in Wales.
This means there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 23 days.
There has only been one new case of Covid-19 reported in Gwent - in Torfaen.
Newport and Caerphilly have only seen one new case each in the last eight days.
Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire have seen three and two new cases respectively over the last eight days.
Across Wales, Wrexham reported the most new cases- with eight.
Other areas to report new cases were:
- Denbighshire - 2
- Flintshire - 3
- Cardiff - 2
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 2
- Carmarthenshire - 1
- Neath Port Talbot - 3
- Swansea - 2