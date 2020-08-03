A NEWPORT man is being sought by Gwent Police as part of an ongoing investigation.
The force are trying to locate 23-year-old Mohammed Hussain as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries for a drug offences investigation.
MORE NEWS:
- Police renew appeal on 32nd birthday of missing Newbridge man Kyle Vaughan
- Parking enforcement car with cameras to patrol Newport streets
- Burglar raced at 110mph in stolen car during police escape bid
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or via social media with the reference 2000191568.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.