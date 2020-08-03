Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

WITHOUT access to barber shops, it's safe to say that many men's usual grooming routines went out the window during the COVID pandemic. If you're not quite ready or are unable to visit a barber just yet you can take matters into your own hands—if you have a trimmer on hand. Although clippers and trimmers have been hot sellers lately, you can still find some great deals here and there. In fact, one of our favourites is on sale, so you can get your buzz on without spending too much.

Right now, you can find the Braun BT3240 for a steal at Amazon. Normally £41.99 it’s now on sale for £27.99. That's £14 total in savings, which is one of the best discounts we've ever seen on this particular grooming tool. As an added bonus, the set comes with a Gillette Fusion 5 razor and blade for an extra close shave. The razor alone retails for £9, which makes this deal especially tempting.

This Braun trimmer comes with a variety of accessories to help you clean your edges perfectly. Credit: Braun

The Braun BT3240 is an updated version of the BT3040 which did extremely well in our Best Beard Trimmers roundup. When we put the best beard trimmers to the test, we loved this sleek, waterproof Braun device for its adjustable-height mechanism, with 39 total length settings. These various trim-length options, along with its additional accessories, make it one most versatile models you can buy—and add to its overall value. We also found it to be super lightweight and easy to manoeuvre and appreciated how simple it was to clean, as you can simply rinse the blade under running water.

For all the men out there in desperate need of a quick beard clean up, you can't go wrong with this tried-and-true trimmer.

Get the Braun BT3240 at Amazon for £27.99 (Save £14)

