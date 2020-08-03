A MYSTERY photograph album handed in to the Argus last month for safekeeping, has been reunited with its rightful owner.

Clive Dowdall, of Rowan Close, Magor, found the family photo album four years ago whilst at an auction.

Hannah Meringolo, 24, of Newport, whose mother had come forward to claim the photo album, said: “It was lovely to be reunited with such a precious item and we feel lucky that somebody handed it in for the owners to be found.

“We originally thought the album was my grandad's, as it seemed the only sensible option - but we later found out that the album belonged to a very close family friend of my nan and my grandad, who sadly passed away four years ago.

“Looking through the album brought many feelings back, especially for my mum. But for me, the best thing was seeing my late nan who passed away 14 years ago, holding me.

“I’ve never seen those photos before and there were three of me as a baby from 24 years ago.

“Finding this album has brought us back in contact with some old friends who were in the picture. We sadly drifted apart as we got older.

“My family got sent the appeal by friends, and my mum was straight on the phone asking me to email requesting the album back.

“I was shaking whilst emailing and felt happy yet sad to be reunited with it. The wait was anxious, but we are very grateful that it was handed in and for your help at the Argus”.