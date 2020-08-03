A MAN has completed an epic bike ride through Wales to raise money for Newport Mind and raise awareness around mental health.

Henry Bird, from Cardiff, has been doing a lot of cycling throughout lockdown to help him keep on top of his physical and mental wellbeing.

Looking for a challenge and an opportunity to raise mental awareness, he set himself a goal of cycling the length of Wales. He also wanted to raise money for Newport Mind and encourage young people to access support with their mental health if they need it.

Mr Bird covered 330 miles over five days, from Barry to Llandudno, taking in a detour to Anglesey. He struggled with his own mental health throughout his teens but has managed to overcome his challenges.

“As a teenager, I faced mental health issues but with the help of others became the confident person I am today," he said.

“There are challenges, and what seems like never ending climbs, but if you persevere, with an aim in mind, eventually you’ll reach the top, become a stronger person, stronger mind and reap the rewards.

“Newport Mind helps young people to do just that. Climb up the hills aim by aim and become stronger and healthier as a result. If struggling with Covid-19, if you have been stuck inside as a family or as an individual and you’re afraid of venturing out, please reach out to them. They are such a great charity”.

Mr Bird has raised £1,761.46 so far - to find out more head to his fundraising site - and initially hoped to raise just £100.

Newport Mind chief executive Dave Bland said: “We are enormously grateful to Henry, for choosing to raise money for Newport Mind, for showing that there are things we can all do to look after our mental health, for raising awareness about mental health and for encouraging young people to seek help with their mental health if they need it.

“Newport Mind has provided support throughout the lockdown to young people and adults with their mental health and would encourage people who are struggling with their mental health to seek help”.