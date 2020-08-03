The South Wales Argus is staging an online event to help get the Welsh visitor economy going again.

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector in Wales have been among the hardest hit from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

As the economy is very slowly unlocked, many businesses in the sector are grappling with how and when to restart, some are considering giving up altogether.

Running a business is a lonely place so Argus publisher Newsquest is bringing together a panel of industry experts to share their thoughts and advice, to help other business navigate this difficult time.

The event is being held in partnership with the University of South Wales and with the Argus’ sister titles across South Wales, including the Western Telegraph, Free Press Series and Barry and District News.

Panellists confirmed so far include Ian Edwards, chief executive at Celtic Manor Resort and the International Convention Centre Wales and a senior representative from Bluestone National Park Resort, with more names to be announced.

Celtic Manor Resort and ICC Wales chief executive Ian Edwards said: “I’m looking forward to being part of this panel discussion because it’s important that we all work together and share best practice as we Restart Tourism.

"The hospitality and tourism sector here in Wales was one of the first and hardest hit by the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are one of the very last sectors to come out of lockdown. As we reopen, it’s important that we instill confidence in our guests that they can now visit us again safely and this is the message that we need to work together, as an industry, to get across.”

This event will be a virtual panel discussion, chaired by Gavin Thompson, regional editor in Wales for Newsquest and editor of the South Wales Argus, where audience members will be able to put questions to our panel.

“We had great feedback from our recent Restart Newport event, aimed at SMEs in the Gwent region,” said Mr Thompson. “Those in attendance told us how useful the discussion from our expert panel had been but also how it had helped to know they weren’t the only ones muddling through the current situation.

“We know that tourism and hospitality has been badly affected and continues to be, but it such an important part of our economy right across South Wales from Celtic Manor in the East to the Pembrokeshire coast in the West.

“That’s why we decided to quickly put together this event, bringing together experts from the tourism industry who can provide more sector specific advice and ideas.

“If you own or manage a tourism business in Wales, no matter the size, this event is for you and I’d encourage you to sign up.”

The event takes place on Thursday, August 13 at 10am and will last for an hour. Registration closes at 5pm the day before. Places are free and can be booked online at Eventbrite.co.uk. Search “Restart Tourism” or go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/restart-tourism-getting-the-welsh-visitor-economy-going-again-tickets-115514584231