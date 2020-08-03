UPDATE: Traffic Wales have said that there is an oil spill on the road following an earlier crash that is causing some delays.
They apologise for the delays and have people on the way to clear it.
The A4042 Usk Road is partially blocked southbound due to a crash.
There is queueing traffic due to the incident from the Croes Y Pant turn off (Penperlleni) to Pen-Y-Llan Lane (Llanvihangel).
Travel time is around 20 minutes and traffic heading towards Newport is affected.
TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the A4042 in Pontypool.
Readers have let us know that they have been stuck in the traffic around Mamhilad Park - some with their engines turned off.
Anybody know what’s happened on the A4042? Currently stuck in traffic engine turned off by Mamhilad Park @gwentpolice @TrafficWalesS @southwalesargus
— Alexis Jones (@AlexJonesMD) August 3, 2020
READ MORE:
- Police renew appeal on 32nd birthday of missing Newbridge man Kyle Vaughan
- More things you can now do from today in Wales as lockdown eases
- Newport and Cwmbran jobs at risk as DW Sports goes into administration
AA Travel's website said: "Very slow traffic on A4042 Usk Road Southbound from (Croes Y Pant turn off) to Pen-Y-Llan Lane. Travel time is around 10 minute. There are no reports of any incidents or roadworks along this stretch."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment