A BARGOED man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl - and his victim has been commended for her bravery in reporting the crime to the police

Daniel Bateman, 33, admitted two counts of sexual assault dating back to April last year.

The hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today was told Bateman's assault had a "considerable impact" on his victim's life.

She had been prescribed medication following the incident and had considered taking her own life, the court heard.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said Bateman had told the police officers who arrested him he had been "smashed" at the time of the incident.

James Evans, defending, said Bateman's position was that he had "no recollection" of what happened – but this was disputed by the judge, citing one of Bateman's own written statements earlier denying the charges against him.

Bateman later pleaded guilty to the offences, the court was told.

Judge Richard Williams told Bateman: "You continue to play down what you did [and] there does not appear to be a reasonable prospect for rehabilitation."

He added: "When an adult subjects a girl to this... inevitably a custodial sentence must be passed."

He jailed Bateman for 19 months and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, covering 10 years, and a restraining order, also covering 10 years.

Following the hearing, Gwent Police detective inspector Jamie Cooper said: “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim who came forward to report Bateman to police. It is because of her courage to speak out that Bateman is now behind bars.

READ MORE:

“I hope that this sentence imposed will help her and her family to move on and bring closure to this awful chapter in their lives.

“I hope that this result sends a message to anyone else who has suffered, or is currently suffering abuse, that they can come forward and any allegations will be taken seriously.

“I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to come forward to report such appalling crimes but I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there, not only from the police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“Gwent Police will continue to work tirelessly to protect children and bring perpetrators of child abuse to justice.”

Sexual abuse can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.