TWO people have been charged following a number of burglaries and related incidents in Newport.

A 38-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary, being equipped for theft, using threatening or abusive language, and two counts of vehicle interference, after the incidents on Sunday July 26.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of the assault by beating of an emergency worker, obstructing an officer in execution of their duty, taking a vehicle without consent, being equipped for theft, and vehicle interference.

The man has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted burglary, taking a vehicle without consent and three counts of vehicle interference.

The woman has been released on conditional bail after being charged with attempted burglary, burglary, common assault of an emergency worker, obstructing an officer, taking a vehicle without consent and three counts of vehicle interference.

Both will appear in court later this month.

The properties in question were in Abberley Hall Road, Cleeve Grange Crescent and Pendragon Cove at the city's Mon Bank Estate, and in Mendalgief Road in Pill.

“The two people arrested in relation to these incidents have been charged for a range of offences and will appear in court later this month,” said PC Abbie Hackney, of Gwent Police’s east priority policing team.

Gwent Police have have issued a warning to residents to make sure that they are vigilant.

PC Hackney said: “We understand that this can be concerning for residents who live in this area. We are currently looking at increasing patrols in these areas in order provide reassurance to our communities.

“We would urge people to call in at the time they see any suspicious activity.

“We are asking people to be vigilant and to secure their property as best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible.”

Anyone with information or footage of the thefts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101 or get in touch through the force's social media pages, quoting the following reference numbers:

Cleeve Grange Crescent - 2000266715, Abberley Hall Road - 2000267474, Pendragon Grove - 2000267044, Mendalgief Road - 2000267037.