FOUR residents of Cwmbran are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.
The neighbours in Coleridge Green, St Dials, won the money as NP44 4LY was the daily prize winner today, Monday August 3, in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Ambassador and former X Factor star Danyl Johnson said: “What a fantastic way to start the week! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy spending the cash and get themselves a treat with their winnings.”
The People’s Postcode Lottery allows players to win prizes daily and a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes straight to charity. The charities vary and are based in the UK and abroad.
Currently, more than £500 million has been raised.
The lucky draw for the Cwmbran residents was promoted by Depaul, a charity for youth homelessness which works to tackle the immediate and long-term effects of homelessness and provides safe and stable futures for young people.
The charity has received more than £10.8m in funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery to date.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk