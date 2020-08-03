THE Welsh Parliament has been named in the top 50 employers for women in the UK in this year’s list by The Times.

The list is to highlight the organisations that aim to promote gender equality and commit to transforming the experience of women in the workplace.

The 50 that make the list come from all sectors throughout the United Kingdom.

Chief executive and clerk to the Senedd Manon Antoniazzi said: “The Senedd Commission is dedicated to creating an inclusive culture where all out staff can maximise their potential.

"This award confirms what a great place the Senedd is to work, and to be recognised for our positive and inclusive environment is an excellent reflection of the passion and pride shown by our people at all levels to achieve the aspiration of being an exemplar employer.

“We will continue to support our employees to develop their careers and their full potential by investing in them so they can continue to provide outstanding services to Members of the Senedd representing the people of Wales.”

One of the things that got the Senedd on the list was the steps taken to make a career in the Senedd’s security team accessible and appealing to more women.

It brought in improved uniforms and facilities for women and created varied shift patterns. The recruitment campaign also displayed a gender balanced image and promoted career and personal advancement opportunities within the Senedd.