THIS man is wanted by Gwent Police to help with their inquiries into a theft in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police's Monmouth Twitter account posted an image of the person in question and said it was in relation to a theft that happened last week.
The theft was in Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, and happened on the evening of Thursday July 30.
If anyone knows who this is, or has any information relating to the theft, they are urged to telephone Gwent Police on 101 or get in touch via the force's social media channels.