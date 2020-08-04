A MAN with 'a contempt for women' is beginning a lengthy prison sentence after keeping his ex-girlfriend prisoner, chipping her tooth after hitting her with a bottle, and pulling out her hair extensions.

Richard Williams, 46, of Forge Lane, Pontypool, who has a history of domestic violence against former partners, has been classed as a dangerous offender by Judge Catherine Richards.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told that his victim's ordeal took place last December, and Judge Richards told him: “You have a contempt for women.”

Williams had flown into two separate jealous rages last Christmas on December 22 and Boxing Day.

He was convicted by a jury of false imprisonment, robbery and causing the woman actual bodily harm, following a trial.

Judge Richards told Williams: “You became jealous and aggressive and you snapped her phone.

“You struck her with a bottle in her face which chipped her tooth and you pulled out her hair extensions in pure temper.

“You kept her prisoner for four hours. She was too scared to move. You have previous convictions of violence against former partners.”

His victim also suffered bruising and a stiff neck.

Stephen Thomas, representing Williams, said: “There is little to be said in mitigation.

“There was a loss of self-control. He has a limited history of violence and has not caused anyone serious physical harm.”

The prosecution was represented by Tom Roberts.

The judge jailed Williams for five years for false imprisonment and also handed down a two-year consecutive term for robbery. There was also a concurrent prison sentence of two years for causing actual bodily harm.

The total custodial sentence is seven years, with an extended licence period of two years.

Williams was also made the subject of a restraining order and must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from jail.