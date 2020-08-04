A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN JAMES AXTON, 28, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for six months, after he admitted stealing £10 of alcohol during a burglary at a Tesco Express store.

He was ordered to pay £1,941.98 in compensation.

STUART JOHN HANCOCK, 43, of Caroline Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £85 costs after he admitted stealing poker chips belonging to Alexander Steptoe.

EMILY LOUISE HARRIS, 20, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

RICKY MONROE, 36, of Novello Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to taking a Volkswagen Polo without consent.

He was also ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £520 in compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

LEWIS AARON WILLIAMS, 25, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £5.49 in compensation after he admitted stealing a bottle of wine from Rogerstone Post Office.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RORY PETER DUNNION, 30, of Cot Farm Circle, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted a public order offence.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MATTHEW JOHN WILLIAMS, 35, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in public.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

GRAHAM SKYRME, 51, of Mead Lane, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

LEANNE MARIE MATTHEWS, 31, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She must also pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MAX WHITCOMBE, 27, of Edward Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was fined £100 for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone of the A467 in Newport.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDER EDWARD PEARCE, 27, of Lennard Street, Newport, was fined £276 for driving without insurance.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.

DR ANNE-MARIE ELIADES, 46, of Junction Terrace, Radyr, Cardiff, was fined £678 for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £67 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six points.

KURTIS ROMELL HENRY-MORRIS, 41, of Brynglas Road, Newport, was fined £307 for driving without due care and attention.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.