DRAFT proposals to encourage more walking and cycling across Monmouthshire are being consulted upon.

The county council says it aims to encourage those who can, to leave their cars at home when they are travelling to work, shops, schools, a place of leisure, or to get to a railway station.

All Welsh councils are required by Welsh Government to conduct an active travel consultation.

Draft maps have been developed, which show suggested routes for improvement for settlements in Monmouthshire.

The active travel consultation showcases digital maps and suggests clear priorities to improve the infrastructure.

Members of the public now have a chance to give their feedback on the draft priorities and suggested routes, and to identify facilities needed.

The three-month consultation will allow the council to develop a more cohesive network and to encourage more walking and cycling in the future.

“This is an exciting opportunity to enhance our towns and villages long-term, but we need residents, businesses and partners to engage with the consultation process and let us know what they think in order to move forward," said cabinet member for MonLife, councillor Richard John.

“The past six months have seen a great deal of work applying for funding and analysing the network and I hope that they inspire and resonate with residents. They offer a real chance to build a better future for Monmouthshire, its residents and its environment.”

“We value the opinions of every section of the community, in fact it is essential not only to move forward with the best plans possible, but to be considered for further funding in the future.

"We’ll also be working with all primary and secondary schools from September to give children and young people the opportunity to feedback.”

The consultation will run until October 31. For more information visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/active-travel-consultation