A PRESSURE washer was among a number of items stolen during a burglary in Abergavenny last month.
It took place on Cefn Mawr Lane between 11.30pm on Friday, July 24 and 6.30am on Saturday, July 25.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or contact the police through their social media channels.