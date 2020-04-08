Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported across Wales
- THERE are 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
- However, there have been no additional deaths reported with coronavirus in Wales.
- This means there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 23 days.
- There has only been one new case of Covid-19 reported in Gwent - in Torfaen.
- The Welsh Government's now weekly coronavirus briefing will be held later today.
