South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported across Wales

1
Menu

Coronavirus latest as no new deaths reported across Wales

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    THERE are 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
  • However, there have been no additional deaths reported with coronavirus in Wales.
  • This means there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 23 days.
  • There has only been one new case of Covid-19 reported in Gwent - in Torfaen.
  • The Welsh Government's now weekly coronavirus briefing will be held later today.