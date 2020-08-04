A LARGE group of boy racers congregated at a Brynmawr retail park on Sunday night.

The group looks to be around a hundred people in eyewitness footage taken from the scene by Richie Powell.

The footage shows cars being revved loudly and driven through crowds of onlookers before at least one smoke bomb is set off.

The incident happened in the car park of Brynmawr's Lakeside Retail Park.

Cars can be heard backfiring as well as the screeching of tyres.

Comments on the footage on social media were negative on the whole, with one user saying "Again the minority ruined it for the majority".

Another said: "This is more like the wild west, have these boys have any thought for people trying to go shopping, there are children about and elderly. Immoral behaviour and no respect for others."

However, one of the apparent boy racers had a different view, commenting "its our hobby and that will never change".

Gwent Police said, in a statement: "We received a number of reports of anti-social use of vehicles at the Lakeside Retail Park, Brynmawr on Sunday, August 2.

"Officers attended at around 7.35pm and dispersed the vehicles that were in attendance.

"We will be looking into who organised this meeting as it appears to have been pre-planned and as a result of this activity, increased patrols will commence in the area.

"This issue is a priority for officers operating in Brynmawr and we are liaising with partners, including the council and the landowner of the site, to find ways to tackle and solve this problem. If required, we will use enforcement action.

"We would like to thank the members of the public who reported this anti-social behaviour to us. Your assistance is always welcome in tackling this issue and we would encourage people to always report similar incidents.

"Any motorist caught driving their vehicle anti-socially, dangerously or erratically will be prosecuted. Gwent Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage from a vehicle or information about this incident to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log references: 468 02/08/20."

The owners of Lakeside Retail Park have also been contacted for comment.