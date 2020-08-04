A CWMBRAN man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs offences.
Corey Rhys Rawlings appeared at Cardiff Crown Court to be sentenced on July 20.
The 28-year-old was sentenced to two years six months in prison for the following charges:
- Concern in the supply of controlled drugs - Class A
- Possession with intent to supply - Class B
- Producing a controlled drug - Class B
PC Matthew Jacob, officer in the case, said: "We are committed to disrupting those who seek to supply controlled drugs to our communities.and hope this sentence sends a message to those who are involved in these enterprises. "They will be pursued relentlessly and brought before the courts to face justice.
"I'd like to thank the communities of Gwent for their support in tackling this type of crime and would urge anyone with information about those involved to make contact with us so we can continue to put offenders behind bars."