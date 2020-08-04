TUI and sister company First Choice has extended the suspension of holidays to Portugal for customers from the UK until at least the end of next week.

The UK’s largest tour operator said it will “continue to review its holiday programme in line with UK Government advice”.

The government has advised against non-essential travel to mainland Portugal since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What's the latest on flights to Spain?

TUI and First Choice have already announced that its holidays to mainland Spain for UK tourists are cancelled until August 17, while its programmes in Spain’s Balearic Islands and Canary Islands are on hold until August 10.

Why were flights suspended?

This is due to the UK Government’s decision to reintroduce the 14-day self-isolation requirement for people arriving from Spain and advise against non-essential travel to the country.

What are both firms doing for those who have booked to travel this month?

TUI and First Choice said customers due to travel to mainland Spain and Portugal between August 17-31 or the Spanish islands between August 10-16 can amend their booking and receive an incentive to rebook, or cancel and receive a full refund.

How many TUI shops are at risk if closure?

The firm announced last week it plans to close nearly a third of its high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland to cut costs and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

In total, there are 166 TUI shops at risk of closure in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.