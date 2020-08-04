AROUND 800 jobs are at risk as Dixons Carphone undergoes what it is calling an overhaul of its store management structure.
Currys PC World is owned by the company, which said staff consultations had started and that some roles would be removed from stores.
There are Currys PC World stores in Newport, Cwmbran and Caerphilly - but it is not clear where the planned job losses will take place.
Dixons Carphone claim the changes will make it easier for customers to shop in its stores.
These are the latest job losses across the UK as businesses struggle through the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.
Earlier today Pizza Express said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk, as part of a major restructuring plan.
The future of the Monmouth and Newport restaurants remains unclear.