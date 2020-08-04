A POLICE officer from Ebbw Vale and a former sergeant are facing a disciplinary hearing after being accused of performing sex acts in a police station.

PC Jemma Dicks, 28, of Ebbw Vale, and former Sergeant Adam Reed, 40, of Pontprennau, Cardiff, allegedly carried out the sex acts at "various locations and dates" in Cardiff Central station over ten months.

Sgt Reed, 40, is also accused of taking covert photographs of another woman officer's feet with PC Dicks in his station sergeant's office.

South Wales Police say Sgt Reed was challenged about taking the secret feet pictures without consent and later admitted having a "foot fetish".

Both now face a disciplinary hearing with top brass from the South Wales force for "discreditable conduct" in the main Cardiff Central police station.

One former colleague said: "Everybody suspected something was going on - Adam lost a load of weight and even grew a trendy beard. He was infatuated with her.

"But it all went wrong and she lodged a complaint about him. That's when it all came out what they've been up to in the station."

PC Dicks followed in her dad's footsteps to carry out her dream of joining the thin blue line.

When her father Mark Dicks, 53, died four years ago she asked if her dad's old Gwent force collar number - PC 1115 - could be reallocated to her.

Speaking at the time, she said: "I am chuffed to bits. It's not something that might mean much to many people but it means so much to me.

"It does feel like my dad is with me, in a sense. What has happened is never going to go away, but this does help.

"I'm completely chuffed. It just feels amazing, to be honest, to be able to wear his collar number on my shoulder.

"I wear it with pride, knowing how well he did with his job, and hopefully I'll go on to do exactly the same as him.

"Since I was really little he came home with all these stories.

"I have never thought about doing anything else. Everything has always revolved around the police."

But now PC 1115 Dicks and former PS Reed are due to face a disciplinary hearing at South Wales Police next week

The disciplinary charge reads: "It is alleged that PC Jemma Dicks has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Duties and Responsibilities and Discreditable Conduct and such breaches amount to gross misconduct.

"It is alleged that on various dates between November 2017 and August 2018 PC Dicks gave PS Adam Reed oral sex in various locations at Cardiff Central Police Station."

Sgt Reed - who has since left the force - is also accused of three charges discreditable conduct, including when another woman officer was due to take a statement from PC Dicks in his office.

The charge states said: "Whilst this officer was sitting in his office addressing that matter he used his mobile telephone to take a number of photographs of her feet.

"He did so covertly and without her consent. He has since disclosed that he did so because he has a foot fetish."

Reed is also accused having oral sex with PC Dicks at the station and – during the middle of their affair in May 2018 - of having sexual intercourse with another unnamed serving PCSO while on duty at Cardiff Central.

PC Dicks joined Gwent Police as a special constable in 2013 at the age of 21 - and was based close to her father who served in the force’s roads policing unit and as a force driving instructor.

She moved to South Wales Police and became a full-time officer in May 2016.