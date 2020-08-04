SWIMMING pools in Newport - along with gyms, sports halls and group exercise areas at the Newport Centre - will reopen next Monday, August 10, as the easing of lockdown restrictions continues.

But the popular pool at the Newport Centre is set to remain closed into 2021, because urgent investigations and maintenance work are needed, which require surveys to be carried out.

Where possible, the aim is for the swimming programme that usually runs at the Newport Centre to be incorporated into the pools at the Newport International Sports Village (NISV) at Spytty, and the Active Living Centre (ALC) at Bettws.

The three pools at NISV and ALC will reopen next Monday.

Newport Live and Newport City Council are preparing the city's sports and leisure venues for a safe reopening, with additional cleaning being carried out timetables being amended, and social distancing measures being introduced to ensure a safe environment for customers and staff.

Newport Norse, the council's asset management partner, has also been carrying out maintenance and other investigation works, and it is through the initial inspection work that the need for further urgent investigations and maintenance work at the Newport Centre was identified.

Consequently, the centre's swimming pool will remain closed for the survey work for about six months.

"I'm pleased that the council has been able to work with Newport Live so sports and leisure facilities operated by the trust can reopen, and this will be welcomed by their many users," said council leader Cllr Jane Mudd.

"I know people will be disappointed that the pool in Newport Centre cannot reopen, but people's safety has to be our priority while detailed investigations are undertaken."

Newport Live chief executive Steve Ward said: "We are naturally disappointed not to be able to reopen Newport Centre's swimming pool later this month.

"However, it is imperative that further surveys are carried out and the pool closure is, therefore, unavoidable.

"We will do our utmost to accommodate as much of our Newport Centre swimming programme in our other pools as we can.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our customers back to our centres, and our other pools, from August 10."

For more information on Newport Live's facilities and timetables, visit www.newportlive.co.uk or telephone 01633 656757.