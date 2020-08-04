THERE are 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Wales, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
There has also been one additional death reported with coronavirus in Wales.
However, there has not been a lab-confirmed death in Gwent from the coronavirus for 24 days.
There have been two new case of Covid-19 reported in Gwent - in Newport and Monmouthshire.
Caerphilly has only seen one new case in the last nine days.
Blaenau Gwent has seen three new cases over the last nine days.
Across Wales, Flintshire reported the most new cases - with four.
Other areas to report new cases were:
Cardiff - 1
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 3
Carmarthenshire - 1
Neath Port Talbot - 1
Conwy - 3
Gwynedd - 1
Wrexham - 1
Vale of Glamorgan - 3
Ceredigion - 2
Powys - 1