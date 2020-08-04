POLLUTION in a tributary of the River Wye has killed hundreds of fish in a 'devastating' incident.

The source of the pollution in the Afon Llynfi, a tributary to the Wye, is currently under investigation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The site is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), as it is home to white-clawed crayfish.

Water samples have been taken and are being looked at "as a matter of urgency" by NRW officials.

The pollution was reported over the weekend by eyewitnesses who spoke of an 'overpowering chemical smell' coming from the river.

Further investigation showed the scale of the problem, with hundreds of dead fish and other river creatures floating on the surface.

David Letellier, land and assets operations manager for NRW said: “Natural Resources Wales officers are on site at Afon Llynfi for a third consecutive day after a pollution incident was reported over the weekend.

“Officers are undertaking a fish-kill assessment and continuing with the investigation into the source of the pollution. Water samples were taken over the weekend and are now being analysed as a matter of urgency.

“This investigation is a top priority for NRW and we are putting all the appropriate resources and expert staff in place to investigate it fully and to collect evidence.

“The incident has had a devastating effect on the Afon Llynfi, a SSSI due to the local population of white-clawed crayfish.

"While we believe that the pollution has stopped entering the river, the investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to finding the source of the pollution.”