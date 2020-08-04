POLICE issue warning that counterfeit bank notes are being used in the Gwent area.
Gwent Police tweeted a picture of the fake Scottish bank notes they had recently seized from a shop in Monmouth and warned they are in circulation.
Please be aware that counterfeit Scottish Bank notes are in circulation. These were used in a shop in #Monmouth recently. #CSOHayward #CrimePrevention pic.twitter.com/WfmqIAJH4h— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) August 4, 2020
The Bank of Scotland have detailed on their website the ways in which you can spot a fake Scottish bank note. Here are the top three:
1. Hold the note up to the light and you should see a watermark image of Sir Walter Scott on the right together with a bright numerical value of the note. These are visible on both the front and back of every banknote.
2. There is a metallic security threard embedded in every banknote, which contains the numerical value of the note and the note’s bridge image. This appears as thin metallic silver dashes on the front of the £5 and £10 and wider metallic dashes on the front of the £20, £50 and £100. If you hold the notes up to the light, the metallic thread should appear as a continuous dark line.
3. Check the print quality of the note. The printed lines and colours of bank notes are sharp, clear and free from smudges or blurred edges.