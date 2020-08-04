BUSINESSES in Wales which fail to follow coronavirus rules could be closed, under new Welsh Government powers.

Welsh minister Eluned Morgan said today the new powers would be rolled out this week.

Council environmental health officers will be granted powers to issue Premises Improvement Notices to businesses that do not take reasonable measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Any businesses that do not comply with these warnings, or that commit a 'clear and serious' breach of the government rules, will be issued a Premises Closure Notice.

Businesses will have a minimum of 48 hours to comply with improvements, depending on the severity of the breach, the Welsh Government confirmed.

Ms Morgan said the new powers were "about keeping the country safe [and] keeping the public safe."

The changes come as Wales continues the gradual re-opening of its economy – yesterday, the food and drink businesses (pubs, restaurants, and cafes) were allowed to re-open indoors, provided venues could ensure social-distancing, reduced customer numbers, and enhanced cleaning.

Speaking at today's Welsh Government coronavirus press conference, Ms Morgan said she was "pleased" Wales is now in a position to re-open the hospitality and leisure sectors, but warned this hinged on people's ability to follow the public health rules.

"Coronavirus hasn't gone away," she said. "Together we must do all we can to keep Wales safe. If we can do that, we can keep Wales open in the months ahead."

On the new enforcement powers, Ms Morgan said: "The powers this week will take reasonable measures against those premises which aren't really complying with the guidance we have set out."

She added: "People should be in absolutely no doubt we will use these enforcement measures if people don't comply."

The minister was also asked about incidents of large numbers of people gathering in public places outdoors.

Since yesterday, groups of up to 30 people have been allowed to meet outdoors if they practise social distancing.

But police forces have been required to break up larger gatherings in recent weeks. On Sunday, Gwent Police ended an organised meet-up of 'boy-racers' in Brynmawr; and South Wales Police have issued dispersal orders for parts of Cardiff Bay and Barry.

Ms Morgan said such scenes were "concerning" and the Welsh Government "needs to get the message out to young people".

She said the police's job is to "engage, educate, and enforce" the public, and the Welsh Government "commends" them for their work to date.