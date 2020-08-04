POLICE are continuing to investigate a large cannabis factory in the Pill area of Newport.
Gwent Police officers found the drug factory at a property in Commercial Road last Thursday (July 30).
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said officers "dismantled" the factory the following day.
She added that "a large quantity of cannabis plants were found".
The police estimate that there were around 200 plants at the property.
MORE CRIME NEWS:
- Woman set fire to her flat after telling neighbours they would be 'in body bags'
- Man who kept ex-girlfriend prisoner and beat her jailed for 9 years
- Cwmbran drug dealer jailed for more than two years after pleading guilty
Enquiries are ongoing, the police spokeswoman said, adding: "Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting reference 2000272088, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Factfile: Cannabis
- A Class-B drug, cannabis is the most commonly-used illegal drug in the UK – one in seven adults in Wales and England have used cannabis in the past year.
- Among young people (16-24 years old), 17 per cent have used cannabis in the past year – the highest proportion for a decade.
- Possession of cannabis has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
- But police can issue warnings to first-time offenders caught with a small amount of cannabis for personal use. Second-time offenders can be given an £90 on-the-spot fine.
- Supplying (dealing) or producing (growing) cannabis carries a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
- In 2017-18, police forces in Wales and England seized a total of 351,847 cannabis plants.
- Police also seized three tonnes of herbal cannabis and 654kg of cannabis resin in the same year.