THE Lego Group and the National Trust have teamed up to challenge kids across the UK to get creative in a bid to win a year's supply of Lego for free.

The competition aims to encourage youngsters to venture into the outdoors throughout the summer holidays, as part of their first ever Young Explorer contest.

What does the competition involve?

To coincide with National Play Day on August 5, coupled with the National Trust’s Play Week from August 3 to 10, budding explorers aged 12 and under are being encouraged to head out and create the most imaginative and adventurous nature scenes they can think of - all using Lego bricks and Lego minifigures.

MORE NEWS:

Once the outdoor scene has been created, parents can submit photos of their children’s designs on Facebook, along with a caption that explains the creative story behind it.

The idea is to inspire families to get hands-on with nature and experience the fun of the great outdoors this summer.

Designs can be as imaginative as children like, whether they make use of a plant pot on the windowsill or in the garden, or head to the local park to create their Lego scene.

The winning entry will be decided by a panel of expert judges, including celebrity farmer and nature expert JB Gill, Lego Play Agent David Pallash, National Trust Play Specialist Anita Stevens and a young ambassador from the National Trust’s Museum of Childhood .

The best entrant will be crowned the Lego Young Explorer for 2020/21 and will receive a plethora of prizes, with a year’s supply of Lego sets up for grabs, along with a free 12 month National Trust family membership and a bundle of National Trust story books.

Picture: Lego Facebook Page

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of Lego to play with, entrants simply need to create the ultimate nature scene using Lego bricks and minifigure.

The scene can be created anywhere you choose, from gardens to local parks, and when it’s done just snap a picture of your design.

Parents or guardians can then submit the picture on the Young Explorer post on The Lego Group UK and Ireland’s Facebook parge, making sure to tag @nationaltrust and use the hashtag #LegoYoungExplorer.

Make sure to include a descriptive caption along with the image to explain what inspired the design and what you imagine is happening in the scene - the more creative the better.

Entries will close on September 9, 2020. For more information visit facebook.com/lego.