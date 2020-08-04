MENTAL health can affect any of us, at any time - and it is important to stress that you are not alone.

If you feel anxious, depressed, stressed, or just want to feel happier - we've put together a guide of where you can get support.

MORE NEWS:

Samaritans

Samaritans is a registered charity who offer confidential, emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Call: 116 123 (Free 24-hour helpline)

116 123 (Free 24-hour helpline) Website: www.samaritans.org

CALM

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide.

Every week, 125 people in the UK take their own lives. And 75 per cent of all UK suicides are male.

Call: 0800 58 58 58 (The call centre is open daily from 5pm to midnight)

0800 58 58 58 (The call centre is open daily from 5pm to midnight) Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Heads Together

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health.

This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

Heads Together is a mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which combines a campaign to tackle stigma and change the conversation on mental health with fundraising for a series of innovative new mental health services.

Website: www.headstogether.org.uk

Papyrus

Papyrus was founded in 1997 by a mother, Jean Kerr, from Lancashire following the loss of her son to suicide.

The charity was initially set up as the Parents’ Association for the Prevention of Young Suicide, hence the name Papyrus.

A phone line is available for confidential suicide prevention advice.

Call: 0800 068 4141 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays)

0800 068 4141 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends and bank holidays) Website: www.papyrus-uk.org

Maytree

Maytree is a national registered charity who provide a unique residential service for people in suicidal crisis so they can talk about their suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

The charity offer a free four-night, five-day one-off stay to adults over the age of 18 from across the UK.

Their aim is to provide a safe, confidential, non-medical environment for guests. It is somewhere people can explore their thoughts and feelings, and feel heard with compassion and without judgement.

Call: 020 7263 7070

020 7263 7070 Website: www.maytree.org.uk

Anxiety UK

Anxiety UK is a UK national registered charity formed in 1970 for those affected by anxiety disorders.

It is a user-led organisation, run by sufferers and ex-sufferers of anxiety disorders, and offers confidential advice and support.

Call: 03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 10pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm)

03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 10pm; Saturday to Sunday, 10am to 8pm) Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

Men's Health Forum

Men's Health Forum is a charity whose mission is to improve the health of men and boys in England, Wales and Scotland. It was founded in 1994.

The charity offers 24-hour stress support for men via text, chat and email.

Mind

Mind is a mental health charity in England and Wales.

The charity offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

Call: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm) Website: www.mind.org.uk

NHS